Son dakika | Spor camiası tek yürek! Şehit askerler için başsağlığı mesajı

05 Mart 2021, Cuma
Son dakika haberi...Spor camiası Bingöl'den kalkan askeri helikopterin kaza kırıma uğraması sonucu şehit olan askerler için sosyal medya hesaplarından başsağlığı mesajı yayınladı.
Giriş Tarihi: 05.03.2021 10:18 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.03.2021 10:31