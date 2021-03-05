05 Mart 2021, Cuma
Son dakika | Spor camiası tek yürek! Şehit askerler için başsağlığı mesajı

Son dakika haberi...Spor camiası Bingöl'den kalkan askeri helikopterin kaza kırıma uğraması sonucu şehit olan askerler için sosyal medya hesaplarından başsağlığı mesajı yayınladı.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.03.2021 10:18 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.03.2021 10:31
ŞEHİT HABERİ TÜRKİYE'Yİ KAHRETTİ
Bingöl'den 13.55'te kalkış yapan Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanlığına ait Cougar tipi bir helikopter Bitlis Tatvan sınırlarında düştü. Helikopterde bulunan 11 askeri personel şehit oldu, 2'si ise yaralandı. Kahreden haber sonrası spor camiası da tek yürek oldu. İşte şehitlerimiz için spor camiasının yaptığı paylaşımlar;

