Mike Tyson ringe dönüyor! İşte rakibi

18 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Eski ağır sıklet boks şampiyonu Mike Tyson, Roy Jones ile 29 Kasım Pazar günü yapacağı gösteri maçıyla 15 yıl sonra ilk kez ringe çıkacak.

Giriş Tarihi: 18.11.2020 15:05 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.11.2020 15:07
ABD'nin Los Angeles kentindeki Dignity Health Sports Park'ta düzenlenecek maç S Sport Plus kanalından canlı yayımlanacak.

Son karşılaşmasına 2005'te çıkan 54 yaşındaki Tyson ile 2 yıldır dövüşmeyen 51 yaşındaki Roy Jones arasındaki müsabaka 8 raunt olacak.

Kariyerinde 50 galibiyet, 6 yenilgisi bulunan Tyson, 1986'da 20 yaşındayken karşılaştığı Trevor Berbick'i nakavt ederek "en genç ağır sıklet şampiyonu" olmuştu.

Dört farklı sıklette şampiyonluk kemeri kazanan Jones'un ise 66 galibiyeti ve 9 mağlubiyeti bulunuyor.

