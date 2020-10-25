Khabib Nurmagomedov zirvede bıraktı! Ringlere veda etti

25 Ekim 2020, Pazar
Rus karma dövüş sanatları sporcusu Khabib Nurmagomedov, ABD'li Justin Gaethje'yi yenerek şampiyonluk kemerini koruduğu hafif sıklet unvan müsabakasının ardından ringlere veda etti.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.10.2020 09:05 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.10.2020 09:36
Kariyerinde çıktığı 28 maçı da kazanan Nurmagomedov ile 22 galibiyet, 2 mağlubiyeti bulunan Gaethje, Birleşik Arap Emirlikleri'nin başkenti Abu Dabi'deki Flash Forum'da karşılaştı.

Karma dövüş sanatlarının ilk Müslüman şampiyonu unvanına sahip Nurmagomedov, rakibini 2. rauntta teknik nakavtla yenerek kemerini korudu.

Yeni tip koronavirüse yakalanan babası Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov'u temmuz ayında kaybeden Dağıstan doğumlu 32 yaşındaki sporcu, maçın ardından aktif kariyerini sonlandırdığını açıkladı.

Nurmagomedov, antrenörlüğünü de yapan babası olmadan yoluna devam etmek istemediğini belirterek, "Annem, babam olmadan dövüşmemi istemiyordu. Ona, bunun son maçım olacağını söyledim. Şimdi de sözümü tutuyorum." ifadelerini kullandı.

