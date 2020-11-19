19 Kasım 2020, Perşembe
Galatasaray'a transfer şoku: Mesele kendisi için kapandı

Devre arası transfer dönemine kadar ligi, en az hasarla bitirmek isteyen Galatasaray'a kötü haber. Sarı kırmızılı takımın ocak ayında takıma katacağı iddia edilen genç golcünün kulübünden flaş bir açıklama geldi.

Şampiyonluk yarışında aldığı sonuçlarla inişli çıkışlı bir grafik çizen ancak Milli Takım arası öncesinde aldığı puanlarla 3. sırada yer alan Galatasaray'da transfer çalışmalarında vites yükseldi.
Son zamanlarda sarı kırmızılıların ismi birçok oyuncuyla yan yana gelirken son olarak Sırp basını Beşiktaş'ın yıldızı Adem Ljajic'in takas yöntemi ile Galatasaray'a gideceğini okuyucularına aktarmıştı.
Yaz transfer döneminde birçok oyuncuyla ismi geçen Galatasaray, takımdaki yüksek maliyetli oyuncuları gönderip bu isimlerden boşa çıkacak olan maddi imkanlar sayesinde TFF tarafından belirlenen harcama limitleri sınırları içerisinde transfer gerçekleştirmeyi amaçlıyordu.
Ancak Belhanda ve Feghouli gibi yüksek maliyetli isimlerin transfer döneminde yapılan görüşmeler neticesinde takımdan gönderilememesi, Sarı kırmızılıların elini kolunu bağlamıştı.
Tüm bu gelişmeler yaşanırken Galatasaray'da şoke eden transfer gelişmesi bugün ortaya çıktı. Sarı Kırmızılıların orta saha transferleri yanında forvet için görüştüğü futbolcu için reddedildiği açıklandı.