13 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Yağmur Tanrısevsin koronavirüse yakalandı! Sağlık durumu…

Yağmur Tanrısevsin koronavirüse yakalandı! Sağlık durumu…

Güzel oyuncu Yağmur Tanrısevsin, koronavirüse yakalandı. Testinin pozitif çıkmasının ardından kendisini evde karantinaya alan Tanrısevsin'in sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenildi.

Giriş Tarihi: 13.03.2021 08:44
  • 1
  • 9
Yağmur Tanrısevsin koronavirüse yakalandı! Sağlık durumu…

Yağmur Tanrısevsin, koronavirüse yakalandı. Güzel oyuncunun testi pozitif çıktı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 9
Yağmur Tanrısevsin koronavirüse yakalandı! Sağlık durumu…

Evinde karantinaya giren Tanrısevsin'in sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenildi.

  • 3
  • 9
Yağmur Tanrısevsin koronavirüse yakalandı! Sağlık durumu…

Daha önceki açıklamasında seramik üzerine çalıştığı bilinen Yağmur Tanrısevsin, "Bir koleksiyon oluşturdum, az kaldı onu çıkaracağız" demişti.

  • 4
  • 9
Yağmur Tanrısevsin koronavirüse yakalandı! Sağlık durumu…

Pandemi sürecinden bahseden oyuncu, "Süreçte evde bol bol resim çizdim. Uzun zaman resim yapmak için zaman bulamıyordum, güzel geçti benim için. Annem ve köpeklerimle beraberdik" diye konuşmuştu.

  • 5
  • 9
Yağmur Tanrısevsin koronavirüse yakalandı! Sağlık durumu…

Normalleşme sürecine alışmaya başladığını söyleyen oyuncu, 'İlk zamanlar dışarı çıktığımda yabancılaştım, garip geldi biraz. Şu an önlemlerimi alarak yavaş yavaş alışmaya çalışıyoruz. Zor bir dönem inşallah normale dönecek' demişti.