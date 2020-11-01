01 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Ünlü şarkıcı Güven Yüreyi depreme böyle yakalandı!

3 ay önce İstanbul'dan İzmir'e taşınan ünlü şarkıcı Güven Yüreyi, cuma günü meydana gelen 6,6 şiddetindeki depreme yakalandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.11.2020 07:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.11.2020 07:41
Şarkıcı Güven Yüreyi, üç ay önce İstanbul'dan İzmir'e taşınmıştı. Bornova'da oturan Yüreyi, "Canımı kurtardım ama bütün eşyalarım talan oldu. Ev dağıldı, televizyonum kırıldı. Ama buna da çok şükür" dedi.

