02 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi
Haberler Galeri Ünlü şarkıcı Ashlee Simpson üçüncü kez anne oldu! Ayakları yerden kesildi
Ünlü şarkıcı Ashlee Simpson üçüncü kez anne oldu! Ayakları yerden kesildi
ABD'li şarkıcı Ashlee Simpson, üçüncü kez anne oldu. Sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımla mutluluğunu duyuran Simpson, "Ayaklarım yerden kesildi" notunu düştü.
Giriş Tarihi: 02.11.2020 10:39 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.11.2020 10:44