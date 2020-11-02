02 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi
Ünlü şarkıcı Ashlee Simpson üçüncü kez anne oldu! Ayakları yerden kesildi

ABD'li şarkıcı Ashlee Simpson, üçüncü kez anne oldu. Sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı paylaşımla mutluluğunu duyuran Simpson, "Ayaklarım yerden kesildi" notunu düştü.

ABD'li şarkıcı Jessica Simpson'un kız kardeşi Ashlee Simpson ve eşi Evan Ross, bebeklerini kucaklarına aldılar.

Üçüncü kez anne olmanın sevincini yaşayan Simpson, sosyal medya hesabıından oğlunun yüzünü takipçileriyle paylaştı.

36 yaşındaki şarkıcı, Ziggy Blu adını verdiği bebeğinin ilk karesine "Ayaklarım yerden kesildi" notunu düştü.

Ashlee Simpson'ın paylaşımı, hayranlarından yoğun ilgi gördü.

Ashlee Simpson-Evan Ross çifti, bebeklerinin olacağını nisan ayında Instagram hesaplarından yaptıkları bu paylaşım ile duyurmuştu.