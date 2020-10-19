Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',t.prepend(i)));AdDev.GetAllBidResponses();y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t0){for(t=0;t
ANA SAYFA
19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Haberler Galeri Pandemiye inanmayan sosyal medya fenomeni Dima Stuzhuk koronadan hayatını kaybetti
Pandemiye inanmayan sosyal medya fenomeni Dima Stuzhuk koronadan hayatını kaybetti
Spor eğitmenliği yapan sosyal medya fenomeni Dima Stuzhuk hayatını kaybetti. Daha önce koronavirüse inanmadığını dile getiren ünlü fenomen virüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybettiği açıklandı.
Giriş Tarihi: 19.10.2020 13:01 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.10.2020 13:11