Pandemiye inanmayan sosyal medya fenomeni Dima Stuzhuk koronadan hayatını kaybetti

Spor eğitmenliği yapan sosyal medya fenomeni Dima Stuzhuk hayatını kaybetti. Daha önce koronavirüse inanmadığını dile getiren ünlü fenomen virüs nedeniyle hayatını kaybettiği açıklandı.

Giriş Tarihi: 19.10.2020 13:01 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.10.2020 13:11
Ünlü fenomen Dima Stuzhuk hayatını kaybetti.

Daha önce corona virüse inanmadığı yönündeki açıklamalarıyla tepki çeken 33 yaşındaki fenomenin virüse yenik düştüğü bildirildi.

Evli ve üç çocuk babası Stuzhuk'un eşi Sofia ise kalp ritminde yaşanan bozuklukların ölümü tetiklediğini iddia etti.

Spor eğitmenliği de yapan fenomen kısa bir süre önce virüse yakalandığını sosyal medyadan yayınladığı fotoğrafla duyurmuştu.

