Haberler Galeri Oscar ödüllü oyuncu Jeff Bridges kansere yakalandı

Oscar ödüllü oyuncu Jeff Bridges, kansere yakalandı. Sosyal medya hesabı üzerinden yaptığı paylaşımla kanser olduğunu duyuran 70 yaşındaki yıldız oyuncu, "Bana lenfoma teşhisi konuldu" dedi.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.10.2020 16:27 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.10.2020 16:30
1998 yapımı 'Big Lebowski' (Büyük Lebowski) filmiyle hafızalarda yer edinen Jeff Bridges, üzücü haberi Instagram hesabı üzerinden duyurdu.

LENFOMA TEŞHİSİ KONULDU

Bridges, "Bana lenfoma teşhisi konuldu. Bu ciddi bir hastalık olmasına rağmen harika bir doktor ekibine sahip olduğum ve iyileşme süresi tahmini iyi olduğu için şanslı hissediyorum" ifadelerini kullandı.

70 yaşındaki oyuncu, tedaviye başladığını belirterek, iyileşme haberini de sosyal medya hesabından paylaşacağını söyledi.

"HEPİMİZ BU İŞİN İÇİNDEYİZ"

Jeff Bridges, hastalık haberini verdikten sonra 3 Kasım'da yapılacak ABD başkanlık seçimlerini hatırlatarak, oy verme çağrısında bulundu.

Ünlü oyuncu, "Dualarınız ve iyi dilekleriniz için teşekkürler. Lütfen oy vermeye gitmeyi unutmayın. Çünkü hepimiz bu işin içindeyiz" dedi.