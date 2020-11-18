18 Kasım 2020, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko karakolluk oldu!

Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko karakolluk oldu!

Kısa bir süre önce aşk yaşamaya başlayan Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko, soluğu karakolda aldı. Etiler Polis Karakolu'na girerken görüntülenen ikili, tutanak tutturmak için geldiklerini belirtti.

Giriş Tarihi: 18.11.2020 11:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.11.2020 11:01
  • 1
  • 5
Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko karakolluk oldu!

Çiçeği burnunda sevgililer Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko, önceki akşam Etiler Polis Karakolu'nda görüntülendi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 5
Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko karakolluk oldu!

Merve Oflaz-Allan Hakko çifti, bir anda basın mensuplarını karşısında görünce panikledi.

  • 3
  • 5
Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko karakolluk oldu!

Allan Hakko, "Merve'nin aracının cam tavanına taş geldiği için karakola geldik, tutanak tutacağız" şeklinde açıklama yaptı.

  • 4
  • 5
Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko karakolluk oldu!

Oyuncu Merve Oflaz ise "Araca tutanak tutup buradan ayrılacağız" dedi.

  • 5
  • 5
Merve Oflaz ve Allan Hakko karakolluk oldu!

Sevgililer, daha sonra ayrı ayrı araçlarla karakoldan ayrılarak evlerinin yolunu tuttu.

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (IOS)

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (ANDROID)

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (HUAWEI)