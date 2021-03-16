16 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Merve Boluğur'un acı kaybı: Bir gün buluşacağız...

Merve Boluğur'un acı kaybı: Bir gün buluşacağız...

Oyuncu Merve Boluğur, köpeği 'Çikko'nun acısıyla sarsıldı. Üzüntüsünü sosyal medya hesabından paylaşan güzel oyuncu, "Anne olamadım ama sen benim hep çocuğumdun. Bir gün buluşacağız" dedi.

Giriş Tarihi: 16.03.2021 14:01
  • 1
  • 7
Merve Boluğur'un acı kaybı: Bir gün buluşacağız...

Son dönemde yaptığı paylaşımlar ve açıklamalarıyla gündeme gelen Merve Boluğur'un köpeği hayatını kaybetti. Oyuncu, üzüntüsünü sosyal medya hesabından dile getirdi.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 7
Merve Boluğur'un acı kaybı: Bir gün buluşacağız...

"ANNE OLAMADIM AMA..."

Boluğur, "Benim oğlum melek oldu. Çok zor, insanın çok sevdiği şeyin gitmesi... Çok ağır... Huzura erdiğini düşünmeye çalışıyorum. Anne olamadım ama sen benim hep çocuğumdun, kendim doğurmuş gibi sevdim... Bana koşulsuz sevmeyi öğrettin! Bir gün buluşacağız bana söz verdin" ifadelerini kullandı.

  • 3
  • 7
Merve Boluğur'un acı kaybı: Bir gün buluşacağız...

Uzun süredir ekranlardan uzak olan ve sosyal medyayı aktif olarak kullanan Merve Boluğur, son olarak bir Youtube kanalı açmış ve yayınladığı videolarda özel hayatıyla ilgili deneyimlerini takipçilerine aktarıyordu.

  • 4
  • 7
Merve Boluğur'un acı kaybı: Bir gün buluşacağız...

Boluğur, bu kez Instagram'dan gelen soruları cevapladı. 34 yaşındaki oyuncu; bir takipçisinin, "Beni özlüyor musun?" sorusuna "Gel yamacıma" yanıtını verdi.

  • 5
  • 7
Merve Boluğur'un acı kaybı: Bir gün buluşacağız...

Ünlü oyuncu, "Hiç tıp okumayı düşündün mü? Analitik bir zekaya sahip olduğunu düşünüyorum" sorusuna ise "Çok teşekkürler, O kadar sabra sahip olduğumu düşünmüyorum. 6 sene gibi bir zaman" şeklinde yanıtladı.