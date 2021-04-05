05 Nisan 2021, Pazartesi
Kardeşlerim dizisine flaş transfer! Kadroya dahil oldu

ATV ekranlarının sevilen dizisi Kardeşlerim'in oyuncu kadrosuna yeni bir isim katıldı. Genç oyuncu Çağla Şimşek, 10 Nisan Cumartesi günü yayınlanacak 8. Bölümde izleyici karşısına çıkacak.

Giriş Tarihi: 05.04.2021 11:01 Güncelleme Tarihi: 05.04.2021 11:03
Yapımını NGM'nin, yapımcılığını Nazlı Heptürk'ün üstlendiği, yayına girdiği ilk günden itibaren büyük beğeni ile takip edilen "Kardeşlerim"e katılan Çağla Şimşek dizide Yiğit Koçak'ın oynadığı Ömer'in partneri Ayşe'ye hayat verecek.

Güçlü isimleri ve yüreklere işleyen anlatımıyla "Kardeşlerim" Cumartesi akşamları atv'de…

Çağla Şimşek

