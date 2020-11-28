İdo Tatlıses’in nişanlısı Yasemin Şefkatli park borcunu görünce şoke oldu!

28 Kasım 2020, Cumartesi
İbrahim Tatlıses'in oğlu İdo Tatlıses ile geçtiğimiz haftalarda nişanlanan Yasemin Şefkatli, Nişantaşı'nda görüntülendi. Aracını otoparka park eden Şefkatli, birikmiş borcunu görünce şoke oldu.

Giriş Tarihi: 28.11.2020 14:44 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.11.2020 14:46
İbrahim Tatlıses'in oğlu İdo Tatlıses'le geçtiğimiz haftalarda nişanlanan Yasemin Şefkatli, Nişantaşı'nda görüntülendi.

BİRİKMİŞ BORCU ÇIKTI

Aracını otoparka park eden Yasemin Şefkatli'nin, daha önceden birikmiş borçları ortaya çıktı.

"BORÇ ÖDEME REKORU KIRDIM"

Toplam 120 TL ödeyen Şefkatli, "Galiba bir günde en çok para ödeme rekorunu kırdım" diyerek, espri yaptı.

DÜĞÜN AÇIKLAMASI

Geçtiğimiz günlerde Bebek'ten kahve alıp yürüyüş yapan genç oyuncu, kız arkadaşıyla banka oturup sohbet etmişti. Muhabirlerin "Nasıl bir düğün planlıyorsunuz?" sorusuna Şefkatli, "Sağlığımızla olsun da düğünün nasıl olduğu önemli değil" yanıtını vermişti.

Evlilik için herhangi bir hazırlığı olmadığını, "Çok heyecanlıydım. Güzel bir gündü, umarım düğün de sağlıklı bir zamanda yapılacak. Ne gelinlik provası ne başka bir şey, ortada daha hiçbir şey yok" sözleriyle dile getiren 28 yaşındaki Yasemin Şefkatli, tarih konusunda ise "Mutlaka ilk sizin haberiniz olur düğünün ne zaman olacağından, henüz gün belirlenmedi" demişti.

