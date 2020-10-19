19 Ekim 2020, Pazartesi
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Gökhan Töre ve Buket Töre çifti koronavirüs kurallarını hiçe saydı!

Gökhan Töre ve Buket Töre çifti koronavirüs kurallarını hiçe saydı!

Gökhan Töre ve 6.5 aylık hamile eşi Buket Töre, önceki akşam Bebek'te görüntülendi Çiftin koronavirüs tedbirlerine uymayarak, maske takmaması şaşırttı.

Giriş Tarihi: 19.10.2020 09:52 Güncelleme Tarihi: 19.10.2020 09:56
  • 1
  • 5
Gökhan Töre ve Buket Töre çifti koronavirüs kurallarını hiçe saydı!

Gökhan Töre ve 6.5 aylık hamile eşi Buket Töre, önceki akşam Bebek'te görüntülendi Çiftin koronavirüs tedbirlerine uymayarak, maske takmaması şaşırttı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 5
Gökhan Töre ve Buket Töre çifti koronavirüs kurallarını hiçe saydı!

Bebeklerini kucaklarına almak için gün sayan Gökhan-Buket Töre çifti, Bebek'te bir mekan çıkışı objektiflere yansıdı.

  • 3
  • 5
Gökhan Töre ve Buket Töre çifti koronavirüs kurallarını hiçe saydı!

Gökhan Töre'nin, ne kendi ne de 6.5 aylık hamile eşinin maske takmıyor olması ise görenleri şaşırttı.

  • 4
  • 5
Gökhan Töre ve Buket Töre çifti koronavirüs kurallarını hiçe saydı!

İlk kez baba olacak olan Gökhan Töre'nin duyarsız halleri dikkat çekerken, kendilerine yöneltilen soruları ise yanıtsız bıraktı.

  • 5
  • 5
Gökhan Töre ve Buket Töre çifti koronavirüs kurallarını hiçe saydı!

İki yıl evli kaldığı oyuncu Esra Bilgiç'ten Haziran 2019'da boşanan futbolcu, bir süre sonra mimar Buket Büyükdere'yle aşk yaşamaya başlamıştı. İkili, 7 ay önce nikah masasına oturmuştu.

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (IOS)

A HABER UYGULAMASI İÇİN TIKLAYIN (ANDROID)