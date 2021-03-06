06 Mart 2021, Cumartesi
Demet Akalın'ın gömleğinin fiyatı dudak uçuklattı

Demet Akalın'ın gömleğinin fiyatı dudak uçuklattı

Sık sık lüks giyimiyle gündeme gelen Demet Akalın, şimdi de gömleğiyle gündeme oturdu. Alişan ile birlikte sunuculuğunu yaptığı programda tercih ettiği uzun gömleğin fiyatı duyanları şaşırttı.

Giriş Tarihi: 06.03.2021 17:24 Güncelleme Tarihi: 06.03.2021 17:24
Ünlü şarkıcı Demet Akalın, Alişan'la birlikte sunduğu programıyla her gün hayranlarının karşısına çıkıyor. Akalın'ın programdaki kıyafet tercihleri de sık sık sosyal medyanın gündemine geliyor.

'Demet ve Alişan ile Sabah Sabah' programında uzun bir gömlek giyen Akalın'ın kombini bazı takipçilerinden tam not alırken bazıları tarafından eleştirildi. Gömleğinin fiyatı ise dudak uçuklattı.

14 BİN 800 TL!

Akalın'ın sabah programında giydiği dünyaca ünlü bir markaya ait gömleğin fiyatının 14 bin 800 TL olduğu ortaya çıktı. Akalın, program kıyafetleriyle çekilen fotoğrafları da Instagram'dan paylaştı.

3 BİN 147 TL!

Demet Akalın'ın geçtiğimiz gün tercih ettiği eşofmanın fiyatı ise merak konusu oldu. Akalın'ın eşofman altı bin 249 TL, eşofman üstü bin 169 TL, üzerine giydiği body ise 729 TL.

Giyim tarzı ve marka tutkusu ile konuşulan şarkıcı Demet Akalın, geçtiğimiz aylarda yaklaşık beş bin TL'lik Beyonce kombiniyle görüntülenmişti.

