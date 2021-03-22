Birkan Sokullu hastanelik oldu

22 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Masumlar Apartmanı dizisindeki rolüyle adından söz ettiren Birkan Sokullu, hayranlarını korkuttu. Nişantaşı'nda hastane çıkışı görüntülenen Sokullu, rahatsızlığı hakkında açıklama yaptı.

Giriş Tarihi: 22.03.2021 08:36 Güncelleme Tarihi: 22.03.2021 08:36
'Masumlar Apartmanı' dizisinde başrolleri Ezgi Mola, Farah Zeynep Abdullah ve Merve Dizdar ile paylaşan Birkan Sokullu, hayranlarını korkuttu.
SAĞLIK DURUMU HAKKINDA KONUŞTU

Önceki gün Nişantaşı'ndaki özel bir hastaneden çıkarken objektiflere yansıyan yakışıklı oyuncu, sağlık durumu hakkında konuştu.

Hastane çıkışı elinde reçetesiyle görüntülenen Sokullu, "Korkulacak bir durum yok. Geçenlerde yürüyüş yaparken ayağımı incittim. Şu anda iyiyim" dedikten sonra aracına binerek evinin yolunu tuttu.

OYUNCULUĞA BÖYLE BAŞLADI

2003'te 'Best Model Turkey'de üçüncü olduktan sonra 'Küçük Kadınlar' dizisiyle oyunculuğa adım atan Birkan Sokullu, Tuğba Ekinci'nin 2005 yılında çekilen 'Kutu Kutu' klibinde rol almıştı.

Yakışıklı oyuncu şimdilerde, 'Masumlar Apartmanı' dizisinde Han karakterini canlandırıyor.