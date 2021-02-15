15 Şubat 2021, Pazartesi
Ali Sunal ve Nazlı Kurbanzade çiftinden ikinci çocuk müjdesi!

2018 yılında nikah masasına oturan Ali Sunal ve Nazlı Kurbanzade çifti 2019 yılında kızları dünyaya gelmişti. Eşiyle ve kızıyla fotoğraflarını paylaşan Kurbanzade, ikinci çocuk müjdesini verdi.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.02.2021 08:49 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.02.2021 09:42
Oyuncu Ali Sunal, 2018'de avukat Nazlı Kurbanzade ile evlenmişti. Çift, ilk çocukları Narin'i 2019 yılının ağustos ayında kucaklarına almıştı.

Mutlu evlilikleri süren çiftten Kurbanzade, İstanbul'un beyaza bürünmesinin ardından eşi ve kızı ile birlikte soluğu dışarıda aldı.

"FOTOĞRAFTAKİ DÖRDÜNCÜYÜ BULUNUZ"

Karlı havada el ele yürüdükleri pozları sosyal medya hesabından yayınlayan Kurbanzade, gönderisine, "Fotoğraftaki dördüncüyü bulunuz" notunu düşerek, müjdeli haberi de duyurdu. Kurbanzade, bu sözleriyle ikinci kez anne-baba olacaklarını takipçileriyle paylaşmış oldu.

Çifte takipçilerinden çok sayıda "Tebrikler" mesajı yağdı. Ali Sunal da aynı kareyi Instagram hesabından yayınlamayı ihmal etmedi.

"NAR KIZIM '1' OLDU"

Sunal, geçtiğimiz sene ağustos ayında bir yaşına basan kızı Narin'in doğum gününü şu sözlerle kutlamıştı: Ne ara bir sene oldu anlamadım. Hayatımın en büyük hediyesi bir sene önce katıldı ailemize... Canım kızım ilk doğduğundaki gibi yüzün böyle ömrün boyunca gülsün.Sağlıklı, mutlu bir hayatın olsun. Seni çok seviyorum, ilk yaşın kutlu olsun. Seni bana veren önce Allah'a sonra güzel karım Nazlı Kurbanzade'ye minnettarım. Nar kızım '1' oldu.