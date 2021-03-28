28 Mart 2021, Pazar
TSK ve Katar ordusundan gövde gösteresi

Milli Savunma Bakanlığı (MSB) Twitter hesabından Katar Türk Birleşik Müşterek Kuvvet Komutanlığı ve Katar Silahlı Kuvvetlerinin katılımıyla hayata geçen Al Adeid 2021 Tatbikatı'ndan dikkat çeken kareler paylaştı.

Giriş Tarihi: 28.03.2021 17:44 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.03.2021 17:49
Türkiye-Katar Ortak Tatbikatı 2021 (Al Adeid 2021 Tatbikatı) Katar Türk Birleşik Müşterek Kuvvet Komutanlığındaki Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı unsurlarının iştirakiyle Katar'ın ev sahipliğinde icra edildi.

MSB, Twitter hesabından tatbikata dair fotoğraflar paylaştı.

