Reklamı Kapat<\/div>',f.prepend(e)));y(n.sourceAgnosticLineItemId)}function tt(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&waitForMasthead!=null&&(waitForMasthead=0,waitForMastheadWorkedBefore=1)}function it(n){n.slot.getAdUnitPath().endsWith("970x250")&&(waitForMastheadViewablePixel=$("header").length>0?250*(n.inViewPercentage/100)-$("header").height():250*(n.inViewPercentage/100))}function rt(){function r(){return window.pageYOffset!==undefined?window.pageYOffset:(document.documentElement||document.body.parentNode||document.body).scrollTop}function u(n){clearInterval(t);var r=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode.parentNode,u=document.getElementById("id_d_970x250").parentNode;r.style.cssText="z-index: 99999;";u.style.cssText="width: 100%; display: -webkit-flex; display: flex; -webkit-justify-content: center; justify-content: center; background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); position: fixed; top: 0; left: 50%; -webkit-transform: translateX(-50%); transform: translateX(-50%);";setTimeout(function(){r.removeAttribute("style");u.removeAttribute("style")},(i-n)*250)}function f(){n+=1;n>=i&&clearInterval(t);r()>100&&u(n)}$(".slot_control").remove();var t=setInterval(f,250),n=0,i=20}function u(n){var i,t;if(n!=null&&n!=undefined&&n.length>0){for(i="",t=0;t
0){for(t=0;t
28 Mart 2021, Pazar
ANA SAYFA TSK ve Katar ordusundan gövde gösteresi
Milli Savunma Bakanlığı (MSB) Twitter hesabından Katar Türk Birleşik Müşterek Kuvvet Komutanlığı ve Katar Silahlı Kuvvetlerinin katılımıyla hayata geçen Al Adeid 2021 Tatbikatı'ndan dikkat çeken kareler paylaştı.
Giriş Tarihi: 28.03.2021 17:44 Güncelleme Tarihi: 28.03.2021 17:49
Türkiye-Katar Ortak Tatbikatı 2021 (Al Adeid 2021 Tatbikatı) Katar Türk Birleşik Müşterek Kuvvet Komutanlığındaki Kara Kuvvetleri Komutanlığı unsurlarının iştirakiyle Katar'ın ev sahipliğinde icra edildi.
GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
MSB, Twitter hesabından tatbikata dair fotoğraflar paylaştı.