Son dakika: İstanbul Boğazı'nda sıcak görüntüler! Savaş gemileri peş peşe geçti

Son dakika: İstanbul Boğazı'nda sıcak görüntüler! Savaş gemileri peş peşe geçti

Son dakika haberi: ABD savaş gemileri 1 saat arayla İstanbul Boğazı'ndan geçti. Gemilerin güvertesindeki çok sayıda askerlerin İstanbul Boğazı'nı seyrettiği görüldü.

DHA
Giriş Tarihi: 10.02.2021 13:12 Güncelleme Tarihi: 10.02.2021 13:12
ABD Donanmasına ait DDG 78 Borda numaralı 'USS Porter' adlı füze fırkateyni saat 08.00 sıralarından Karadeniz'den İstanbul Boğazı'na girdi. Yaklaşık 1 saatte 15 Temmuz Şehitler Köprüsü altına ulaşan geminin güvertesinde çok sayıda askerin olduğu görüldü.
Savaş gemisinin ön ve arka bölümünden silahlı askerlerin nöbet tuttuğu görülürken diğer askerlerin güvertede Boğaz'ı seyrettiği görüldü. Yaklaşık 1,5 saatte boğaz geçişini tamamlayan gemi, Marmara Denizine açıldı.
İKİNCİ GEMİ 1 SAAT SONRA GEÇTİ

'USS Porter' füze fırkateyninden yaklaşık 1 saat sonra ise DDG 75 Borda numaralı 'USS Donald Cook' adlı füze fırkateyni Karadeniz'den İstanbul Boğazı'na girdi.

İkinci savaş gemisi de yaklaşık 1,5 saatte boğaz geçişini tamamlayarak Marmara Denizi'ne açıldı.
ABD savaş gemilerinin İstanbul Boğazı'ndan geçmesinin ardından ABD'nin son 2 savaş gemisi de Karadeniz'den ayrılmış oldu.