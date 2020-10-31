31 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi
Haberler Galeri İzmir depreminde hayatını kaybeden Ege Ilgaz Yüksel'den geriye mezuniyet fotoğrafları kaldı

İzmir depreminde enkaz altında kalan lise öğrencisi Ege Ilgaz Yüksel hayatını kaybetti. Enkaz çalışmalarında Ege Ilgaz Yüksel'den geriye kalan ortaokul mezuniyet fotoğrafları Türkiye'yi duygulandırdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 31.10.2020 22:45 Güncelleme Tarihi: 31.10.2020 22:48
İzmir'de meydana gelen 6,6 büyüklüğündeki depremde hayatını kaybeden Ege Ilgaz Yüksel'den geriye ortaokul mezuniyet albümü kaldı.

Bayraklı ilçesi 283/15 sokakta oturan ve depremde annesi Burcu Yüksel ve kız kardeşi Dila Yüksel ile birlikte vefat eden Ege Ilgaz'ın mezuniyet albümünü enkazın içinde bulan arama kurtarma gönüllüleri, albümü polise teslim edildi.

TOPRAĞA VERİLDİLER

İzmir'de dün meydana gelen 6,6 büyüklüğündeki depremde hayatını kaybeden diş hekimi Burcu Yüksel ile çocukları Ege Ilgaz ve Dila Yüksel'in cenazeleri toprağa verildi.

Ege Denizi'nde Seferihisar açıklarında dün saat 14.51'de meydana gelen depremde yaşamını yitiren Burcu Yüksel ile çocukları Ege Ilgaz ve Dila Yüksel'in Bornova Hacılarkırı Mezarlığı'ndaki cenaze namazını Diyanet İşleri Başkanı Ali Erbaş kıldırdı.

Cenaze törenine, Burcu Yüksel'in eşi İzmir Tabip Odası Genel Sekreteri Nuri Seha Yüksel, Tarım ve Orman Bakanı Bekir Pakdemirli, AK Parti İzmir Milletvekili Binali Yıldırım, siyasi parti ve sivil toplum örgütü temsilcileri ile Yüksel ailesinin yakınları katıldı.