ANA SAYFA
31 Ekim 2020, Cumartesi
Haberler Galeri İzmir depreminde hayatını kaybeden Ege Ilgaz Yüksel'den geriye mezuniyet fotoğrafları kaldı
İzmir depreminde hayatını kaybeden Ege Ilgaz Yüksel'den geriye mezuniyet fotoğrafları kaldı
İzmir depreminde enkaz altında kalan lise öğrencisi Ege Ilgaz Yüksel hayatını kaybetti. Enkaz çalışmalarında Ege Ilgaz Yüksel'den geriye kalan ortaokul mezuniyet fotoğrafları Türkiye'yi duygulandırdı.
Giriş Tarihi: 31.10.2020 22:45 Güncelleme Tarihi: 31.10.2020 22:48