İzmir beşik gibi sallanıyor! Peş peşe depremler

Son dakika haberine göre; İzmir beşik gibi sallanıyor. Ege Denizi açıklarında peş peşe depremler meydana geldi. Deprem İstanbul başta olmak üzere çevre illerde de hissedildi.

Giriş Tarihi: 01.02.2021 12:36 Güncelleme Tarihi: 01.02.2021 12:36
Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı Deprem Dairesi Başkanlığı (AFAD) tarafından yapılan son dakika açıklamasına göre, Ege Denizi'nde 5.1 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi. Kısa süreli paniğe neden olan deprem, İstanbul başta olmak üzere birçok ilde de hissedildi.

AYNI BÖLGEDE 5.1 ŞİDDETİNDE DEPREM

Sabah saat 8.46'da gerçekleşen 5.1 şiddetindeki depremin ardından saat 11.35'te yerin 3.2 kilometre altında 5.1 büyüklüğünde bir sarsıntı daha kaydedildi.

45 DAKİKA İÇERİSİNDE 4 BÜYÜK DEPREM

İzmir'de 45 dakika içerisinde 4 büyük deprem gerçekleşti. Depremlerin büyüklüğü, 4.1, 5.1, 4.8 ve 4.7 olarak belirlendi.

AFAD'DAN AÇIKLAMA

AFAD: "Karaburun açıklarında meydana gelen deprem sonrası, an itibarıyla, olumsuz bir ihbarın bulunmadığı bilgisi alınmıştır."

