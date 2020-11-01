Depremin yıktığı İzmir havadan böyle görüntülendi

01 Kasım 2020, Pazar
İçişleri Bakan Yardımcısı Muhterem İnce, sosyal medya hesabından merkez üssü İzmir'in Seferihisar açıkları olan 6,6 büyüklüğündeki depremin ardından havadan çekilen görüntüleri paylaştı.

İnce, Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda, "Emniyet Genel Müdürlüğü Havacılık Daire Başkanlığımız, Jandarma Genel Komutanlığı Havacılık ve Türk Silahlı Kuvvetleri, İzmir depremi arama-kurtarma çalışmalarına helikopter, İKU ve İHA ile kesintisiz destek veriyor. Son kişi çıkarılana kadar hepimiz enkaz altındayız." ifadelerini kullandı.

