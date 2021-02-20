Boğaziçi Üniversitesi'nde bulunan kafeteryada yangın!

20 Şubat 2021, Cumartesi
Beşiktaş'ta bulunan Boğaziçi Üniversitesi Hisar Kampüsü içerisindeki bir kafe alev alev yandı. Yangın, çok sayıda itfaiye ekibinin müdahalesi ile söndürüldü.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.02.2021 06:00 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.02.2021 06:00
Boğaziçi Üniversitesi'nin Rumeli Hisarüstü'nde bulunan kampüsündeki bir kafede saat 04.30 sıralarında yangın çıktı.

Çıkış nedeni henüz belirlenemeyen yangın, binanın ahşap olması nedeniyle kısa sürede büyüdü.

İhbar üzerine, olay yerine çok sayıda itfaiye ekibi sevk edildi.

İtfaiye ekiplerinin müdahalesiyle yangın, yaklaşık bir saatte söndürüldü.

Daha sonra soğutma çalışması yapıldı. Yangın sonucu kafe kullanılamaz hale geldi.