Haberler Galeri Beyaza bürünen Kadıköy havadan görüntülendi

Beyaza bürünen Kadıköy havadan görüntülendi

İstanbul'u etkisi altına alınan kar yağışı sonrası Kadıköy beyaza büründü. Kadıköy'ün kartpostallık görüntüsü drone ile görüntülendi.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.02.2021 08:41 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.02.2021 08:41
Meteoroloji Genel Müdürlüğü'nün uyarılarının ardından İstanbul beklenen kar yağışı 2. gün de etkisini sürdürüyor. Kadıköy'ün birçok noktasında etkili olan kar yağışı sonrası ortaya çıkan kartpostallık görüntüler drone ile görüntülendi.

Meteoroloji'nin uyarılarının ardından İstanbul'da etkisini göstermeye başlayan kar yağışı drone ile görüntülendi.

Beyaza bürünen megakentin kartpostallık görüntüsü drone ile görüntülendi.

