100 gün ücretsiz! Nüfusun tamamına yaygınlaştı

Çalışanların genel sağlık sigortası primleri işverenleri tarafından ödeniyor. İşten ayrılanlar da bir müddet sağlıktan ücretsiz yararlanıyor. İşte detaylar...

Giriş Tarihi: 15.03.2021 09:12 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.03.2021 09:15
Genel sağlık sigortası hayata geçtikten sonra Türkiye'de ikamet eden herkes genel sağlık sigortalısı olmuştu. 2012 yılından bu yana uygulanan genel sağlık sigortası, sağlık hizmetlerinin kapsamını nüfusun tamamına yaygınlaştırdı.

Çalışanların genel sağlık sigortası primleri işverenleri tarafından ödeniyor. Emekliler ve SGK'dan malullük, dul ve yetim aylığı alanlar ise prim ödemeden sağlık hizmetlerinden faydalanıyor.

Bunun dışında işten ayrılanlar ve eşleri üzerinden sağlık hizmeti alan kişiler de eşlerinin ölümü sonrası bir müddet sağlıktan ücretsiz yararlanma hakkına sahipler.

Gelir testi kalkmadı
Genel sağlık sigortasının hayata geçmesi ile gelir testi ile tanışmıştık. Gelir testi ilk etapta genel sağlık sigortasına ödenmesi gereken prim miktarını da belirlemek için kullanılıyordu.

Yapılan değişiklik sonrası genel sağlık sigortası primi sabitlenince gelir testi yalnızca primin kim tarafından ödeneceğini belirlemek için yapılmaya başlandı.