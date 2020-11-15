Yunanistan'da mutasyon korkusu! Çiftliklere de sıçradı

15 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Yunanistan'ın Kozana (Kozani) şehrindeki çiftlikte yetiştirilen vizonlarda yeni tip koronavirüs (COVID-19) tespit edildiği bildirildi.

AA
Giriş Tarihi: 15.11.2020 10:34 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.11.2020 10:35
Kozana Veterinerlik Hizmetleri Müdürlüğü Başkanı Theofilos Kantzoglu, bölgedeki çiftliklerde çalışan işçilerde koronavirüse rastlanması üzerine Kaloneri’de bulunan çiftlikteki 8 canlı ve ölü vizondan alınan örneklerin tamamının pozitif çıktığını açıkladı.
Son zamanlarda vizonlardaki ölüm oranında artış kaydedildiğini, çok sayıda vizonda halsizlik, iştahsızlık ve nefes almada zorlanma gibi COVID-19 belirtilerinin gözlendiğini belirten Kantzoglu, önlem olarak 2 bin 500 vizonun telef edilmesinin kararlaştırıldığını söyledi.
Kantzoglu, Kozana ve Kesriye (Kastoria) bölgelerinde vizon yetiştirilen yaklaşık 90 çiftlikte çalışan işçi ve vizonlar üzerinde de yoğun testler yapıldığı bilgisini verdi.
Kastoria bölgesinde önceki gün Voyu Belediyesi'ne bağlı çiftlikte çalışan 10 işçide COVID-19'a rastlanması ve vizonlarda yoğun ölüm vakaları gözlenmesi üzerine Ulusal Halk Sağlığı yetkililerince inceleme başlatılmıştı.
Kesriye ve Kozana’daki çiftliklerde yaklaşık 1 milyon vizon bulunduğu tahmin ediliyor.