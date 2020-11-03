03 Kasım 2020, Salı
Ermenistan'da papazlar çocuk askerleri vaftiz etti!

Son dakika haberine göre; Cepheye gönderecek asker bulamayan Ermenistan ordusundaki çözülmeyi gösteren kareler dünyaya servis edildi. Ermenistan'da papazlar çocuk askerleri ormanda vaftiz etti.

Giriş Tarihi: 03.11.2020 14:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 03.11.2020 14:12
Dağlık Karabağ savaşında bir ayda hezimete uğrayan ve silahlarının çoğunu kaybeden Ermenistan cepheye gönderecek asker bulmakta güçlük çekiyor.

Azerbaycan ordusu silahlı insansız hava araçları (SİHA) Bayraktar TB2'lerle yine fark yarattı, SİHA'ların imha ettiği Grad füze sistemlerinin görüntüleri paylaşıldı.

Gece boyunca Ağdere, Hocavend, Zengilan ve Gubadlı çevresinde çatışmaların sürdüğünü belirten Azerbaycan ordusunun yayımladığı bir başka görüntüde ise füzeler dikkat çekti.

Video kaydında İsrail üretimi KAMAZ çoklu roket sisteminden fırlatılan füzelerin Ermenistan mevzilerini hedef aldığı görülüyor. Azerbaycan ordusu bu sabah ayrıca Ermenistan'a ait bir insansız hava aracını da düşürdü.

Cephe hattından gelen yenilgi haberleri Ermenistan tarafından işgal altında tutulan Dağlık Karabağ'dan kaçışı hızlandırmış durumda.