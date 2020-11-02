ABD'de seçimlere 2 gün kala Trump'ın yoğun programı sürüyor

02 Kasım 2020, Pazartesi
ABD Başkanı Donald Trump, seçimlere 2 gün kala 5 farklı eyalette seçim mitingi düzenlerken, Demokrat rakibi Joe Biden ise Pennsylvania'da taraftarlarıyla buluştu.

Giriş Tarihi: 02.11.2020 01:07 Güncelleme Tarihi: 02.11.2020 01:13
ABD Başkanı Trump, 3 Kasım'da yapılacak başkanlık seçimi için yoğun seçim trafiğini sürdürüyor.

Pazar günkü programında seçimlerin kritik eyaletlerinden Florida, Michigan, Kuzey Carolina, Iowa ve Georgia'da seçim mitingleri organize eden Trump, sabah Michigan'da destekçileriyle buluştu.

Soğuk havaya rağmen çok sayıda kişinin katıldığı mitingde konuşan Trump, "Geçen seçimde olduğu gibi bu yıl da Michigan'ı kazanacağız, Uykucu Biden'ın burayı kazanmasına izin vermeyin." şeklinde konuştu.

Daha sonra Iowa'ya geçen Trump, buradaki mitingin ardından sırasıyla Kuzey Carolina, Georgia ve akşam da Florida'da seçmenleriyle buluşacak.çıklandı.

Donald Trump'ın 2016 seçimlerini kazanmasında önemli rol oynayan söz konusu eyaletlerdeki seçim çalışmalarının sandığa nasıl yansıyacağı ise merak ediliyor.