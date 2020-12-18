18 Aralık 2020, Cuma
Haberler Galeri ABD'de korkulan oldu! OHAL geliyor

Son dakika haberine göre; ABD'de yoğun kar yağışı hayatı felç etti. Kritik eyaletlerde OHAL ilan edileceği açıklanırken, koronavirüs testlerinin yapıldığı merkezler de kapatıldı.

Giriş Tarihi: 18.12.2020 09:24 Güncelleme Tarihi: 18.12.2020 09:26
Meteoroloji uzmanlarınca son yıllarda yaşananların en güçlüsü olarak değerlendirilen kar fırtınası, ABD'nin Doğu eyaletlerini etkisi altına almaya başladı.

Yoğun kar yağışı ve hızı bazı bölgelerde saatte 80 kilometreyi bulması beklenen fırtınanın, bölgede yaşayan 50 milyon kişinin yaşamını olumsuz etkileyeceği belirtiliyor.

Kar kalınlığının Doğu eyaletlerinin bazı bölgelerinde 60 santimetreye ulaşması bekleniyor. Yetkililer, bu eyaletlerde yaşayanlara zorunlu olmadıkça yola çıkmamaları çağrısında bulundu.

Kar fırtınasının, New York, Boston ve Philadelphia gibi büyük nüfuslu kentleri de etkisi altına alması bekleniyor. Kar fırtınası ilk etkisini, başkent Washington DC, Maryland ve Virginia eyaletlerinde gösterdi. Kar fırtınası nedeniyle bölge, kar ve karla karışık yağmurun etkisinde kaldı.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut eyaletlerinde ise öğleden sonra kar yağışı başladı.