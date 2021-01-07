ABD son dakika | ABD tarihinde görülmemiş olay! Geriye sadece bunlar kaldı

07 Ocak 2021, Perşembe
ABD'de son durum bugün | ABD'de seçilmiş Başkan Joe Biden'ın tescil oturumunun yapıldığı Kongre binası Başkan Donald Trump yanlılarınca basıldı. Göstericilerin yol açtığı tahribat böyle görüntülendi.

Giriş Tarihi: 07.01.2021 14:05
Kongre binasında ortaya çıkan hasarın boyutunu gözler önüne seren yeni görüntüler yayınlandı.
Göstericilerin saldırısına uğrayan binada ortaya çıkan hasarla ilgili incelemeler sürüyor.
Göstericilerin hedeflerinden birisi de ABD'nin demokrat politikacılarından Nancy Pelosi'nin makamıydı.
Cumhuriyetçi Kongre üyesi Adam Kinzinger, Twitter hesabından paylaştığı mesajda, "darbe teşebbüsü" ifadesini kullanan ilk isim oldu.
Pensilvanya Valisi Tom Wolf da benzer bir çıkış yaparak, göstericilerin Kongre binasına girmesini "darbe girişimi" olarak nitelendirdi.