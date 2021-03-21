21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Son dakika: İzmir kırmızıya döndü! Son durum ne?

A Haber
Giriş: 21.03.2021 10:31
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 10:42
Geçtiğimiz hafta İzmir'de 100 bin kişide 78 olan vaka sayı, bu hafta 111'e yükseldi. Kent turuncudan kırmıza döndü. Peki İzmir'de son durum ne? Vaka sayısının artmasının sebebi ne? Detayları A Haber muhabiri İbrahim Alayont aktardı.
Canlı Corona Virüsü Haritası - Corona Virüsü Ölü ve Vaka Sayısı Son Durum
