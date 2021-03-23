23 Mart 2021, Salı
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Son dakika: Ege ve Marmara'da fırtına! BUDO'da sefer iptalleri

Son dakika: Ege ve Marmara'da fırtına! BUDO'da sefer iptalleri

A Haber
Giriş: 23.03.2021 08:28
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 08:33
Marmara, Akdeniz ve Ege Denizi'nde bugün fırtına bekleniyor. Olumsuz hava koşulları nedeniyle deniz seferlerinin iptal edildiği duyuruldu. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer aktardı.
