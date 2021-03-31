31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz 6 yıl önce şehit edildi

Savcı Mehmet Selim Kiraz 6 yıl önce şehit edildi

A Haber
Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 31.03.2021 10:39
Güncelleme:31.03.2021 10:46
6 yıl önce bugün 31 Mart 2015 günü Türkiye yakın tarihine acı bir olayla geçti. O gün Cumhuriyet Savcısı Mehmet Selim Kiraz, teröristler tarafından adliyede şehit edildi. A Haber muhabiri Ramazan Almaçayır detayları Savcı Kiraz'ın şehit edildiği İstanbul Adalet Sarayı'ndan aktardı.
A HABER UYGULAMASINI İNDİRMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN
Evde hayat kilo aldırdı
Evde hayat kilo aldırdı
Savcı Kiraz 6 yıl önce şehit edildi
Savcı Kiraz 6 yıl önce şehit edildi
Sosyal medyadaki tehlike
Sosyal medyadaki tehlike
Kayseri'de heyecan yaratan olay! Gökyüzünde belirdi
Kayseri'de heyecan yaratan olay! Gökyüzünde belirdi
Ramazan öncesi et fiyatlarına zam
Ramazan öncesi et fiyatlarına zam
İçiniz parçalanacak! Minik Umut'un feci sonu
İçiniz parçalanacak! Minik Umut'un feci sonu
Savcı Kiraz’ın şehadetinin 6.yılı
Savcı Kiraz’ın şehadetinin 6.yılı
Korkunç yangın! Binlerce tavuk telef oldu
Korkunç yangın! Binlerce tavuk telef oldu
Antalya'da 'pes' dedirten görüntü!
Antalya'da 'pes' dedirten görüntü!
Kilometrelerce yürüyorlar! Tek amaçları var
Kilometrelerce yürüyorlar! Tek amaçları var
Mezarcılar vatandaşın ayağına geldi
Mezarcılar vatandaşın ayağına geldi
Bakırköy Adalet Sarayı'nda intihar
Bakırköy Adalet Sarayı'nda intihar
Daha Fazla Video Göster