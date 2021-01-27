27 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Rusya'ya giden gemi İstanbul'da karaya oturdu! A Haber muhabiri son durumu canlı yayında aktardı

Giriş: 27.01.2021 18:28
Güncelleme:27.01.2021 18:34
İstanbul Beykoz açıklarında kargo gemisi karaya oturdu. İstanbul'dan Rusya'ya gittiği öğrenilen Panama bandıralı kargo gemisi makine arızası nedeniyle Beykoz açıklarında karaya oturdu. Son dakika gelişmesinin detaylarını A Haber muhabiri canlı yayında aktardı.
