18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Videolar Yaşam Videoları Patrikhanede itaatsizlik depremi! Kadıköy Metropoliti Athanasios görevden alındı

Patrikhanede itaatsizlik depremi! Kadıköy Metropoliti Athanasios görevden alındı

A Haber
Giriş: 18.03.2021 09:40
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 10:35
Fener Rum Patrikhanesi'nde karar alma organı olan Sen Sinod Meclisi, Patrik Bartholomeos'dan sonra iki numara olan Kadıköy Metropoliti Athanasios'u görevden aldı. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri Çağdaş Evren Şenlik aktardı.
