Kıyıya vuran gri balina için gelgit beklediler! Çok geçmeden...

Kıyıya vuran gri balina için gelgit beklediler! Çok geçmeden...

A Haber
Giriş: 19.03.2021 09:06
Güncelleme:19.03.2021 17:23
ABD'de sahil güvenlik yetkilileri kıyıya vuran balinayı kurtarmak yerine gelgitle okyanusa dönmesini bekledi. Nesli tükenme tehlikesi altında olan o gri balina çok geçmeden öldü.
