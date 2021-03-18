18 Mart 2021, Perşembe
Videolar Yaşam Videoları 18 mart Çanakkale zaferinin anlamı ve önemi nedir?

18 mart Çanakkale zaferinin anlamı ve önemi nedir?

A Haber
Giriş: 18.03.2021 13:38
Güncelleme:18.03.2021 15:05
Büyük zafer Çanakkale destanının 106'ncı yıl dönümü törenlerle kutlanıyor. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Vedat Sezer aktardı. Çanakkale zaferinin önemini Prof. Dr. Muhammet Erat canlı yayında anlattı.
