Son dakika: İstanbul'da uyuşturucu operasyonu! Zehir tacirlerine şafak baskını

Son dakika: İstanbul'da uyuşturucu operasyonu! Zehir tacirlerine şafak baskını

A Haber
Giriş: 23.03.2021 09:34
Güncelleme:23.03.2021 09:48
İstanbul'un 10 ilçesinde uyuşturucu tacirlerine eş zamanlı baskın düzenlendi. Çok miktarda uyuşturucu madde ele geçirilen operasyonda hakkında yakalama kararı bulunan şüpheliler gözaltına alındı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Erdal Kuruçay aktardı.
