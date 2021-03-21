21 Mart 2021, Pazar
Son dakika: HDP'li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu serbest bırakıldı

Giriş: 21.03.2021 13:53
Güncelleme:21.03.2021 13:58
Son dakika haberi... HDP Kocaeli Milletvekili iken milletvekilliği düşürülen HDP’li Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu TBMM’de sabah saatlerinde gözaltına alındı. Gergerlioğlu ifadesi alındıktan sonra serbest bırakıldı. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Özkan Özcan aktardı.
