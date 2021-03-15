15 Mart 2021, Pazartesi
Son dakika: Fitre ne kadar olacak? Fitre miktarı belli oldu! Diyanet'ten fitre açıklaması

Son dakika: Fitre ne kadar olacak? Fitre miktarı belli oldu! Diyanet'ten fitre açıklaması

Giriş: 15.03.2021 12:10
Güncelleme:15.03.2021 12:13
Son dakika haberi... "Fitre ne kadar olacak?" sorusu cevap buldu. Din İşleri Yüksek Kurulu tarafından yapılan açıklamada 2021 fitre miktarı belli oldu. Detayları A Haber muhabiri Murat Sekban aktardı.
Diyanetten fitre açıklaması DİYANET'TEN FİTRE AÇIKLAMASI
