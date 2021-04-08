08 Nisan 2021, Perşembe
ANFA Güvenlik'te bir yolsuzluk soruşturması daha! Muhasebeci 109.000 TL'yi hesabına geçirmiş

ANFA Güvenlik'te bir yolsuzluk soruşturması daha! Muhasebeci 109.000 TL'yi hesabına geçirmiş

A Haber
Giriş: 08.04.2021 10:35
Güncelleme:08.04.2021 10:47
Ankara Büyükşehir Belediyesi şirketlerinden ANFA Güvenlik'te başlatılan yolsuzluk soruşturması devam ediyor. Soruşturma kapsamında ANFA Güvenlik'te çalışan bir muhasebe personelinin daha zimmetine para geçirdiği gerekçesiyle tutuklandı.
