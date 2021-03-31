31 Mart 2021, Çarşamba
ANALİZ - Adı darbelerle anılan dernek: TÜSİAD!

A Haber
Giriş: 31.03.2021 13:18
Güncelleme:31.03.2021 13:24
Kurulduğu günden bu yana kendi çıkarları uğruna halka ve halkın hükümetlerine hep tepeden bakan bir oluşum TÜSİAD. Aslında ekonomik bir oluşum ama ne hikmetse açıklamalarıyla siyasetçilere ve hükümetlere gözdağı vermeye çalışan bir dernekten söz ediyoruz. İşte geçmişten bugüne TÜSİAD gerçeği...
Adı darbelerle anılan dernek: TÜSİAD!
TÜSİAD yine siyasete müdahale etti!
