16 Mart 2021, Salı
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER VİDEO

ANA SAYFA
Videolar Dünya Videoları Rus aşısı Avrupa’da üretilecek

Rus aşısı Avrupa’da üretilecek

Bir sonraki videoyu oynat
ABONE OL
Giriş: 16.03.2021 12:13
Güncelleme:16.03.2021 12:16
Rusya Doğrudan Yatırımlar Fonu, koronavirüse karşı geliştirilen aşı Sputnik V'in İtalya, İspanya, Fransa ve Almanya'da da üretimine başlanması için mutabakata varıldığını açıkladı. Ayrıntıları A Haber muhabiri İsmail Erel aktardı.

Rus aşısı Avrupa’da üretilecek
Rus aşısı Avrupa’da üretilecek
Uçak otomobilin üzerine düştü
Uçak otomobilin üzerine düştü
O ülkelerden flaş aşı kararı!
O ülkelerden flaş aşı kararı!
Yunanistan’ın yeni savaş oyunu
Yunanistan’ın yeni savaş oyunu
Kudüs adımı ne anlama geliyor?
Kudüs adımı ne anlama geliyor?
Christchurch terör saldırısının 2. yıl dönümü
Christchurch terör saldırısının 2. yıl dönümü
Suriye'de her şey nasıl başladı?
Suriye'de her şey nasıl başladı?
3 milyona yakın insan engelli oldu
3 milyona yakın insan engelli oldu
Dehşet! Dakikalar içinde suya gömüldü
Dehşet! Dakikalar içinde suya gömüldü
Suriye'de iç savaşın 11. yılına girildi
Suriye'de iç savaşın 11. yılına girildi
Myanmar'daki protestolarda 38 ölü
Myanmar'daki protestolarda 38 ölü
Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar! Dev balinalar...
Neye uğradıklarını şaşırdılar! Dev balinalar...
Daha Fazla Video Göster