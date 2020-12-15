15 Aralık 2020, Salı
Van Gölü canavarı paniği! Bakın ne çıktı?

Son dakika haberi... Van'ın Gevaş ilçesinde balık avlayan balıkçılar gördükleri canlı cismi Van Gölü canavarına sanıp panik yaşadı. O anlar cep telefonuyla kaydedilirken bakın o canlı ne çıktı?

15.12.2020
Van Gölü canavarı paniği! Bakın ne çıktı?

Van Gölünün Gevaş mevkisinde balık avlayan balıkçılar, uzakta bir canlı cismin hareket ettiğini gördüler.

Van Gölü canavarı paniği! Bakın ne çıktı?

Gördükleri canlı cisim karşısında heyecanlanan ve kısa süreli panik yaşayan balıkçılar, cismi cep telefonlarına kaydettiler.

Van Gölü canavarı paniği! Bakın ne çıktı?

Ancak görülen canlının Van Gölü Canavarı değil, bir domuz olduğu anlaşıldı.

Van Gölü canavarı paniği! Bakın ne çıktı?

Van Gölü canavarı paniği! Bakın ne çıktı?

