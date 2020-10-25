Tedbirleri hiçe saydılar! Koronavirüs pazara çıktı...

25 Ekim 2020, Pazar
Son dakika haberine göre; Esenyurt'ta kurulan semt pazarında, pazarcı esnafı maske takmazken vatandaşların ürünleri elleriyle seçtiği, sosyal mesafeyi de hiçe saydıkları görüldü.

Giriş Tarihi: 25.10.2020 06:47 Güncelleme Tarihi: 25.10.2020 06:47
İstanbul Esenyurt'taki semt pazarında pazarcı esnafının maske takmadığı, sosyal mesafeye uyulmadığı, müşterilerin elleri ile ürünleri seçtiği görüldü.

Esenyurt'taki semt pazarında maske, sosyal mesafe, ve hijyen kurallarına fazla uyulmadığı görüldü.

İstiklal Mahallesi'nde cuma günleri kurulan semt pazarında özellikle akşam saatlerinde kalabalık oluşurken, tezgah açan pazarcıların önemli bölümünün yüzlerinde maske bulunmadığı ve gelen müşterilerin sebze ve meyveleri elleri ile seçtiği kameraya yansıdı.

KİMSE MASKE TAKMIYOR

Pazara alışveriş için gelenlerden Metin Yıldırım, koronavirüs testi pozitif çıkınca 1 hafta hastanede yoğun bakımda kaldığını, 15 gün karantinada tutulduğunu anlatırken, 7 aydan bu yana toplu ulaşım araçlarını kullanmadığını söyledi.

Yıldırım, "Esenyurt'ta maske kuralına uyulmuyor. Kimse maske takmıyor. Kovid-19'u ciddiye alan yok. Böyle giderse tünelin ucunun görünmesi çok zor. Maske konusunda uyarıyorsun sana tepki gösteriyorlar" dedi.