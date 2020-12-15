Sürücüye inek şoku kamerada! Neye uğradığını şaşırdı

15 Aralık 2020, Salı
Denizli'de seyir halindeki aracın önüne çıkan inek sürücüyü şaşkına çevirdi. O anlar ise güvenlik kamerasına yansıdı. Çarptıktan sonra hiçbir şey olmamış gibi yoluna devam etti.

Giriş Tarihi: 15.12.2020 09:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 15.12.2020 09:41
Olay, Babadağ ilçesi Kelleci Mahallesinde meydana geldi. Güvenlik kameralarına yansıyan görüntülerde yolda ilerleyen otomobilin karşısına bir anda inek çıkıyor.

Kendisine doğru gelen hayvana çarpmak istemeyen sürücü yavaşlayarak durmak istediği sırada üzerine doğru koşan inek ile çarpışıyor.

Sürücünün manevra yapmaya çalışması ise boşa çıkıyor.

Çarptıktan sonra hiçbir şey olmamış gibi geri dönüyor. Çevrede bulunan vatandaşlar ise başlangıçta ürkmelerine rağmen sıradan bir durum gibi karşılamaları ise dikkatlerden kaçmadı. Öte yandan, araçta ufak çaplı hasar meydana gelirken, ineğin ise sağlık durumunun iyi olduğu öğrenildi.

