08 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor
Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor
Bursa'da yaşayan Murat Bayrak, kurumuş ağaç parçalarını çakısıyla sanat eserine çeviriyor. Bayrak'ın sadece çakı kullanarak yaptığı şeyler görenleri hayrete düşürüyor.
Giriş Tarihi: 08.11.2020 11:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 08.11.2020 11:36