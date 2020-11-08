08 Kasım 2020, Pazar
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor

Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor

Bursa'da yaşayan Murat Bayrak, kurumuş ağaç parçalarını çakısıyla sanat eserine çeviriyor. Bayrak'ın sadece çakı kullanarak yaptığı şeyler görenleri hayrete düşürüyor.

Giriş Tarihi: 08.11.2020 11:26 Güncelleme Tarihi: 08.11.2020 11:36
  • 1
  • 56
Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor

Bursa'da yaşayan Murat Bayrak, kurumuş ağaç parçalarını çakısıyla sanat eserine çeviriyor. Bayrak'ın sadece çakı kullanarak yaptığı şeyler görenleri hayrete düşürüyor.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 56
Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor

Hiçbir eğitim almadan tamamen kendi imkânlarıyla ağaçları oyarak farklı desenlerde hediyelik ürünler yapmaya başlayan Murat Bayrak, bu zamana kadar yüzlerce hediyelik eşya yaptı.

  • 3
  • 56
Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor

Hüneriyle herkesi kendine hayran bırakan Bayrak, yaptığı ürünlerde canlı ağaçlara hiç zarar vermiyor.

  • 4
  • 56
Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor

Yolda, tabiatta ve deniz kıyısında bulduğu kurumuş ağaç parçalarını toplayarak bunları çakısıyla oyarak sanat eserine dönüştüren Bayrak, bu hediyelik eşyaları 100 ila 300 lira arasında değişen fiyatlarla satarak aile bütçesine katkı sağlıyor. Çakısıyla sanatını her yerde icra edebilen Bayrak'ı vatandaşlar ise hayranlıkla izliyor.

HABERİN VİDEOSUNU İZLEMEK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

  • 5
  • 56
Sadece çakı kullanıyor! Kurumuş ağaç parçalarından öyle şeyler yapıyor ki... Görenler hayrete düşüyor

EVDE YAPTIĞI UÇAK İLE HAYRETE DÜŞÜRDÜ!

Bazı insanlar ihtiyaçları olan eşyaları mağazalardan temin ederken, bazı insanlar da bunları kendileri yapmayı tercih ediyor.
Evde kendi uçağını yapmaya karar veren bu adam, yapım aşamasını kare kare fotoğrafladı.