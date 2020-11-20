Restoranda saniyeler sonra dehşeti yaşadılar! Doğalgaz bomba gibi böyle patladı

20 Kasım 2020, Cuma
Son dakika haberi... Çin'de bir restoranda patlayan doğalgaz borusu 34 kişinin yaralanmasına neden oldu. Patlama anı saniye saniye kameraya yansıdı.

Giriş Tarihi: 20.11.2020 10:40 Güncelleme Tarihi: 20.11.2020 10:44
Çin'in Hunan eyaletine bağlı Miluo kentinde bir restoranda doğalgaz borusunda patlama meydana geldi.

Olay esnasında mutfakta bulunan ve aralarında müşterilerin de olduğu 34 kişi yaralandı.

Olay yerine gelen itfaiye ekipleri yaptığı açıklamada, patlamanın doğalgaz borusundan kaynaklandığını belirtti.

Yetkililer, doğalgaz borusunun patlamasının ardından çıkan yangına müdahalede bulundu.

Yaralılar hastaneye kaldırılırken, restoran kullanılamaz hale geldi.