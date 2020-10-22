22 Ekim 2020, Perşembe
Pazarda hayrete düşüren sebze! Gören durup fotoğraf çektirdi

Son dakika haberi... Çanakkale'nin Çan ilçesinde düzenlenen halk pazarında tezgahta satışa sunulan 40 kilogram ağırlığındaki sebze görenleri hayrete düşürdü. Gören vatandaşlar durup fotoğraf çektirdi.

Giriş Tarihi: 22.10.2020 13:39 Güncelleme Tarihi: 22.10.2020 13:52
Çanakkale'nin Çan ilçesinde düzenlenen halk pazarında tezgahta satışa sunulan 40 kilogram ağırlığındaki sebze görenleri hayrete düşürdü. Gören vatandaşlar durup fotoğraf çektirdi.

Çan ilçesinde belediye kapalı pazar yerinde düzenlenen halk pazarında tezgahta yılın ilk mahsulü olan 40 kilogram ağırlığındaki dev kestane kabağını satışa sunan pazarcı esnafı İdris Sandık, "Bu kabağı Çan'da bahçemizde yetiştirdik ve pazara sunduk. Bugün aşırı derecede talep görüyor. Çok güzel bir şey oldu. Herkes merak ediyor" dedi.

Gün boyunca pazara gelen vatandaşlarca yakından incelenen kestane kabağı 150 TL'ye Biga ilçesindeki bir otel tarafından satın alındı.

Bayramiç Barajı kenarında kalan Akçakıl köyünde yaşayan Aysel Sezer, yetiştirdiği sebze ve meyveleri çarşamba günleri ilçe pazarında satıyor.