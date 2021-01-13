13 Ocak 2021, Çarşamba
Namaz Vakitleri şehir ara

A HABER GALERİ

ANA SAYFA
Haberler Galeri Mucize kurtuluşlar yürekleri ağızlara getirdi

Mucize kurtuluşlar yürekleri ağızlara getirdi

Kimi son anda frene bastı kimi ise kaçarak ezilmekten kurtuldu. Asya'dan kayda geçen görüntüler yürekleri ağızlara getirdi. İşte mucize kurtuluşların kameraya yansıdığı o anlar...

A Haber
Giriş Tarihi: 13.01.2021 14:56 Güncelleme Tarihi: 13.01.2021 14:58
  • 1
  • 87
Mucize kurtuluşlar yürekleri ağızlara getirdi

Kimi son anda frene bastı, kimi ise kaçarak ezilmekten kurtuldu. Yürekleri ağza getiren görüntüler güvenlik kameralarına yansıdı.

GALERİ DEVAM EDİYOR
  • 2
  • 87
Mucize kurtuluşlar yürekleri ağızlara getirdi

İlk kurtuluş görüntüsü Filipinler'den. Trafiğin yoğun olduğu saatlerde, bir motosikletli hızla ana yola çıktı. Kamyonun kendisine doğru geldiğini fark etmeyen sürücü, tekerleklerin altında kalmaktan son anda kurtuldu.

  • 3
  • 87
Mucize kurtuluşlar yürekleri ağızlara getirdi

Burası ise Çin. Yağmur yağmış ve yol ıslanmıştı.

  • 4
  • 87
Mucize kurtuluşlar yürekleri ağızlara getirdi

Hızla ilerleyen sürücü, kaygan zeminde direksiyon hakimiyetini kaybetti.

  • 5
  • 87
Mucize kurtuluşlar yürekleri ağızlara getirdi

Trafik ışıklarında bekleyen bir polis memuru o kazayı kıl payı atlattı.